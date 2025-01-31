Actress Swara Bhasker's woes with her X account seems to not come to an end. After getting locked out, her handle has now been hacked

Swara Bhasker recently criticised X for suspending her account basis two posts one of which included a picture of her daughter holing the national flag on Republic Day. Now there is some more drama to Bhasker's X account. The actress suspects that the account has been hacked after she got locked out. Unaware to her, people have been receiving invite requests from her handle.

Swara took to Instagram to share screenshots of suspicious activities happening from her account and the multiple emails she received from the platform. "“More drama with my X account," read the first slide of Bhasker's account.

In another slide, she wrote, "I was locked out of my account on 30th Jan following a copyright violation charge that I've appealed against. Following this I tried to change my password and re-access my X account but was unable. Then I received an email claiming that two factor authentication was turned off."

Following the suspension, Bhasker received an email which said that an unknown account had accepted a delegation invite for her handle and now has the access to post, send DMs and create lists and groups. "I have not sent anyone any such invitations. The blue tick verified account @ReallySara is still visible on X but I now have no access to it. It seems my account has been hacked," she stressed.

Swara Bhasker's account gets suspended

In an earlier post, the Swara slammed X after her account was suspended over alleged copyright violations. In a detailed post, she outlined the reasons behind the suspension, stating that one of the flagged images featured the popular slogan “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa Hain, Tere Qaatil Zindagi Hain,” a well-known slogan from the progressive movement in India. The actress also defended the use of the image, claiming it was an urban, modern folk idiom with no copyright attached to it.

Sharing a screenshot of her suspended X account, Swara wrote, “You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams.One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zindagi hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom.”

Her post further read, “The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India. How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness??? Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright. If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision.”