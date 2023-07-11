Swastika Mukherjee says 'No one should play Rabindranath Tagore' after Anupam Kher shares look from new film

Swastika Mukherjee has reacted to Anupam Kher portraying Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his new film

Swastika Mukherjee has said no one should play Ranbindranath Tagore

A few days back, Anupam Kher revealed that will portray renowned poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore in his next project. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared the exciting news with his fans and followers, accompanied by a glimpse of his first look as the revered poet. This film marks Anupam Kher's 538th venture in his illustrious career in the Bollywood industry.

In the black and white photo, Anupam wore an outfit similar to what Rabindranath Tagore’s sartorial choices were in colonial India. He also sported white hair and a long beard. Anupam looked solemnly at the floor as the instrumental version of Rabindranath Tagore's famous song Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole played in the background.

Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)."

Reacting to the post, Parvin Dabas wrote, "Wow (clapping hands emoji)." Soon after he dropped the first look, a fan wrote, "Omg sir, you actually look like him." Another person commented, "And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The next-gen will remember Tagore sab by your face." A comment read, "Oh! My God, I couldn't recognize you Sir... Superb."

However, the idea of Kher playing the role of the poet laureate has not gone down well with some. Paatal Lok actress Swastika Mukherjee expressed her views on the same. Without taking any names, Swastika tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone." Many Bengalis agreed with her, while a few shared their different take on the matter. One of them commented, "Tagore was a brilliant Thinker and an exceptional poet. He has a huge contribution in shaping modern Bengalis. His story must be told."

No one should play Robi Thakur.

Leave the man alone. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 9, 2023

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Acclaimed writer and poet, Tagore wrote the national anthem sof India and Bangladesh and wrote many songs, known as Rabindra Sangeet. He was also a playwright and social reformer, playing an integral role in the Indian Nationalist movement during the British Raj.

Kher also has several other films in the pipeline. Fans will see Anupam in director Anurag Basu's upcoming sequel anthology film Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Anupam will also be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions in developing a vaccine during a global health emergency in the pandemic. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.