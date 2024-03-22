Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: CBFC ‘intentionally kept’ Randeep Hooda’s biographical drama hanging, says source

It has been learned that Randeep Hooda's biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was facing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hurdles until last evening

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', where he essays the titular role. However, it seems like the CBFC doesn’t have very good news for Randeep Hooda’s film. It has been learned that the movie's team was facing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hurdles until last evening.

Apparently, the censor certificate for the Hindi version of the biopic on the freedom fighter came only around 2 pm yesterday. “According to the rules, we can apply for certification in other languages only after the film has been cleared in the main language,” said a source. Sharing that the makers could apply for the certification of the Marathi version only last afternoon, our informer added, “The CBFC has often been in the news for wrongdoings in recent times. The high-handed officials of the CBFC intentionally kept the Savarkar biopic hanging till the last day, and consequently jeopardized its Marathi release.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer launch event

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Randeep Hooda shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on for decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.

“There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country,” he added.

Randeep further mentioned that Savarkar was at the helm of secret societies in India for the armed struggle for Independence and that Savarkar is finally getting free from the jails of perception and people will now get to know his true story with his film.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released in theatres today, on March 22, 2024.