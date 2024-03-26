As Taapsee Pannu dominated headlines for her marriage, here’s looking back at times when she talked about her wedding plans with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu married? Revisiting times actress talked about wedding plans with beau Mathiab Boe x 00:00

Earlier, it was reported that actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 23. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. As Taapsee dominated headlines for her marriage, here’s looking back at times when she talked about her wedding plans with Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu - People were not expecting me to get married or what?

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid ongoing speculations surrounding her marriage, the actress reacted to the claims, stating that she is sure that whenever she will marry, she will marry Mathias Boe. During an interview with Times Now, while reacting to wedding rumours, Taapsee shared, "People were not expecting me to get married or what? I don't know if people had doubts that I'd get married one day." She further continued and said, “If they wanted to start speculations, they should have started it 10 years back when I started dating Mathias because I was sure within a year that whenever I marry, I'll marry this man."

While reacting to the need to clarify, Taapsee remarked, "Why do I have to give clarifications? It's a part of our lives accepted by everyone - marriage. It's not like I'm cheating on anyone; it's not like I'm doing something that is illegal, so why so much noise about it?"

Taapsee Pannu feels elaborate wedding festivities are ‘too tiring’

Talking about her marriage, the actress had earlier told the media that she doesn't want elaborate wedding festivities spanning several days as she feels it's "too tiring." While joking, the actress quirkily answered a fan's question related to her marriage. Responding to a personal question about her marriage plans, the actress gave a rather sassy reply, saying, "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I shall let you all know" as she burst into laughter.

Taapsee Pannu’s quirky reply to a fan’s question on marriage

While answering one personal question about her marriage plans from one of her followers, the actress gave a rather sassy reply as she said, "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I shall let you all know" as she burst into laughter.