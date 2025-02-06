Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for the film 'Gandhari'. She recently shared pictures from the shoot as they are set to begin the final leg of the shoot

Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently working on her new film titled 'Gandhari'. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and reflected on her shooting experience so far. "When the going gets tough, the tough get going.... That's the one line that summarises the motivation and experience #Gandhari has given us. As we slowly head towards our final act, we are ready to break the glass ceiling (literally as well). Because if you want something you never had, you have to do something you have never done. #Gandhari #HalfwayThroughShoot #ComingSoon," Taapsee posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She also shared a few pictures from the sets. In the first image, she could be seen donning a green and pink salwar suit, with a long braid and a stick. The other image shows her striking a pose with director Devashish Makhija , writer Kanika Dhillon, and co-star Ishwak Singh.

Taapsee was last seen in 'Khel Khel Mein', alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. It revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night. It faced a Box-Office clash with Raj Kummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'. However, the film did not manage to perform well at the box office as 'Stree 2' overshadowed it.

The actress also garnered praise for her performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which was released on Netflix on August 9. The film co-starred Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.