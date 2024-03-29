We wonder if Taapsee Pannu is hinting towards her engagement or if wearing several rings is her way of hiding her reported marriage with Mathias Boe, in these new pics

Taapsee Pannu. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu shares Instagram post amid wedding rumours: ‘Hope this romance…’ x 00:00

Earlier, it was reported that actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 23. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. Amid all the fuss surrounding her marriage, today Taapsee took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself exuding a boss lady vibe.

In the pics, Taapsee could be seen wearing a sassy Indo-western dress. While posting the pictures, Taapsee wrote, “Hope this romance with saree never ends…..”. But what makes this post so interesting? Let us tell you, it was Taapsee's accessories. The actress wore stylish earrings and also sported several rings. As soon as Taapsee dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to it, and several netizens sent congratulatory wishes her way.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee and Mathias

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Earlier, during an interview with Times Now, while reacting to wedding rumours, Taapsee shared, "People were not expecting me to get married or what? I don't know if people had doubts that I'd get married one day." She further continued and said, “If they wanted to start speculations, they should have started it 10 years back when I started dating Mathias because I was sure within a year that whenever I marry, I'll marry this man."

While reacting to the need to clarify, Taapsee remarked, "Why do I have to give clarifications? It's a part of our lives accepted by everyone - marriage. It's not like I'm cheating on anyone; it's not like I'm doing something that is illegal, so why so much noise about it?"

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein' with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Aditya Seal and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.