Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain critical, admitted to US hospital

Updated on: 15 December,2024 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is reportedly facing serious health issues and has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain critical, admitted to US hospital

Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is reportedly facing serious health issues and has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco. According to reports, he is undergoing treatment for a critical condition, though further confirmation and updates on his health are awaited.


Ustad Zakir Hussain is the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha. The celebrated musician recently won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards held in the United States. He received the prestigious award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for his work on 'Pashto'.Earlier, Ustad Zakir Hussain, along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, announced the 'As We Speak' India tour. Scheduled for January 2025, the tour promises to captivate audiences with a fusion of diverse musical influences.


These outstanding artists, all Grammy Award winners, collectively boast 31 prestigious accolades, including two for their 2023 album As We Speak.The multi-city tour is being organised by Perfect Harmony Productions in collaboration with Panache Media. Performances will take place in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.


