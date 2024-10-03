Tabu, who has delivered some stellar performances throughout her career, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane to celebrate 10 years of his critically acclaimed political crime thriller 'Haider'

Pic/Instagram

Tabu, who has delivered some stellar performances throughout her career, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane to celebrate 10 years of his critically acclaimed political crime thriller 'Haider'. Tabu took to Instagram handle to celebrate the occasion with a special video from the movie.

The video shows remarkable scenes of her character Ghazala Meer and also features Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others. Sharing the video, she wrote, "#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed..Thank you."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section and demand for film's re-release. One of the users wrote, "Your portrayal of Ghazala still leaves us in awe--haunting, powerful, and timeless. You truly defined the film with your brilliance." Another user commented, "Re release."

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the play 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare is adapted for the screen. Following the journey of a young guy who returns to Kashmir after learning of his father's disappearance. Not only does he hear that his father has been jailed by security agents for harbouring militants, but his mother is also in a relationship with his very own uncle.

Intense tension ensues between mother and son as both deal with the news of their father's death. Soon after learning that his uncle is guilty for the horrific murder, Haider (Played by Shahid Kapoor) embarks on a trip to avenge his father's death.

Tabu portrayed the role of stepmother Ghazala, a woman who is a wife torn between her idealistic husband and her opportunistic brother-in-law. The film was released in cinemas on October 2, 2014. Meanwhile, Tabu is gearing up for the international series 'Dune: Prophecy'. 'Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson.

It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series was developed as an original for HBO's sibling streamer Max but will instead premiere under the HBO umbrella -- meaning it will air on the cable network and stream on Max -- as part of a rebranding strategy at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps. In Bollywood, Tabu was last seen in the romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' alongside Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Sheirgill.

