Tabu: When offering script, he met me as director

Having known Vishal’s son Aasmaan since he was a child, Tabu on forming an actor-filmmaker relationship with him as they teamed up on Kuttey

Tabu

Can there be too much of a good thing? Not for Tabu. The actor, who has delivered some of her most nuanced performances in Vishal Bhardwaj’s films, has reunited with the director for Khufiya. But Vishal isn’t the only Bhardwaj on her résumé. It’s not surprising that when the filmmaker’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj decided to turn director with Kuttey, he knocked on Tabu’s door. Having shot with the father-son duo on the two projects over the past few months, the actor says they are worlds apart. “I worked with Vishal and Aasmaan simultaneously. They are poles apart. It’s outstanding to collaborate with Vishal again. You wish the film goes on to have a great destiny, but for me, the experience of working with him is more important. Khufiya is a classic Vishal film with his signature touch,” she says of the espionage thriller.

Vishal and Aasmaan Bhardwaj

