Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tahira Kashyap reveals her parents got upset with her during cancer battle for THIS reason

Tahira Kashyap reveals her parents got upset with her during cancer battle for THIS reason

Updated on: 09 February,2025 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Recently, in an interview, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her parents were quite upset after she posted a picture of her bald self on social media

Tahira Kashyap reveals her parents got upset with her during cancer battle for THIS reason

In Pic: Tahira Kashyap

Listen to this article
Tahira Kashyap reveals her parents got upset with her during cancer battle for THIS reason
x
00:00

Author-turned-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has been quite open about her battle with breast cancer. Tahira used to put out regular updates about her journey while she was going through it. However, there was one update that made her parents a little upset. Recently, in an interview, Tahira revealed that her parents were quite upset after she posted a picture of her bald self on social media.


My parents got really upset


In a new interview with Filmfare, Tahira shared that when she lost her hair due to chemotherapy and posted that picture, her parents were deeply upset. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife stated, “My parents got really upset with me when I put up my bald picture (after the cancer diagnosis). A bald look for a woman is somehow synonymous with disaster, so they refused to talk to me and were forcing me to take it down. But I said, ‘I am not doing that. I am celebrating right now, which you need to understand.’ They actually thought I had lost it. They were like, ‘How can you celebrate physical illness?’”


Tahira Kashyap’s didn't speak to her

She further mentioned that when her parents stopped talking to her, she video-called them to help them understand that everything was okay. She shared, "I didn’t know how to make my parents speak to me, so I video-called my mother and showed myself to her. I said, ‘Look at me, this is how I look right now, and I am loving it.’ I was also wearing goggles, and she sort of laughed and smiled. Then I told her, ‘This is how life is: I am happy, and you need to be happy for me.’ They were still clueless about ‘feeling happy.’"

Tahira Kashyap on World Cancer Day 2025

Recently, Tahira Kashyap marked World Cancer Day 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to all the brave women who have fought cancer.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Tahira took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head—an effect of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey.

In her post, she wrote, "And that’s life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it, you realize how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them."

She continued, "Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love, hope, and joy to all. Life is to celebrate—gratitude all the way."

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tahira Kashyap bollywood cancer Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK