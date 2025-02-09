Recently, in an interview, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her parents were quite upset after she posted a picture of her bald self on social media

In Pic: Tahira Kashyap

Author-turned-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has been quite open about her battle with breast cancer. Tahira used to put out regular updates about her journey while she was going through it. However, there was one update that made her parents a little upset. Recently, in an interview, Tahira revealed that her parents were quite upset after she posted a picture of her bald self on social media.

My parents got really upset

In a new interview with Filmfare, Tahira shared that when she lost her hair due to chemotherapy and posted that picture, her parents were deeply upset. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife stated, “My parents got really upset with me when I put up my bald picture (after the cancer diagnosis). A bald look for a woman is somehow synonymous with disaster, so they refused to talk to me and were forcing me to take it down. But I said, ‘I am not doing that. I am celebrating right now, which you need to understand.’ They actually thought I had lost it. They were like, ‘How can you celebrate physical illness?’”

Tahira Kashyap’s didn't speak to her

She further mentioned that when her parents stopped talking to her, she video-called them to help them understand that everything was okay. She shared, "I didn’t know how to make my parents speak to me, so I video-called my mother and showed myself to her. I said, ‘Look at me, this is how I look right now, and I am loving it.’ I was also wearing goggles, and she sort of laughed and smiled. Then I told her, ‘This is how life is: I am happy, and you need to be happy for me.’ They were still clueless about ‘feeling happy.’"

Tahira Kashyap on World Cancer Day 2025

Recently, Tahira Kashyap marked World Cancer Day 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to all the brave women who have fought cancer.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Tahira took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head—an effect of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey.

In her post, she wrote, "And that’s life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it, you realize how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them."

She continued, "Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love, hope, and joy to all. Life is to celebrate—gratitude all the way."