Tahira Kashyap has sweetly made it up to her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana for forgetting their wedding anniversary date last year. On Friday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to wish Ayushmann on their anniversary. She penned a sweet note alongside their wedding photos. She wrote in the caption, “It has been quite a journey! From Shri Ganesh portraits, red zebra flowers as backdrop, contrived poses… kaafi lambi journey rahi hai… Happy Anniversary @ayushmannk ( making up for wishing you on a wrong date last year).”

The first image shows the couple dressed as bride and groom. In another, Ayushmann is seen kissing Tahira on her forehead. Reacting to the post, celebrities and fans wished the couple with heartfelt comments. Members from the film industry dropped adorable wishes for them.

Last year, Tahira wished the actor with a sweet message on October 31 instead of November 1. She had written, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm. Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married. Guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary.”

Reacting to the goof-up, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor shared a photo of himself with Tahira and said, “Excuse me! @tahirakashyap Aaj hai anniversary (today is our anniversary)!”

About Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana's love story

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts and studied in the same college. He had briefly broken up with Tahira when he got famous after winning Roadies season 2.

Talking to Mashable, Ayushmann had opened up about dealing with fame at the age of 20 after winning the popular reality show. “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you’re just getting a taste of fame and popularity,” he said.

The actor said that after Roadies he became a popular face and name in his hometown Chandigarh. It resulted in him getting more work and attention, especially from girls. “I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that ‘I want to live my life’ but after 6 months I went back to her and told her ‘I can’t do this anymore, f*** boy nahi ban sakta main,” he added.

The couple got married on November 1, 2008 and are parents to two children son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.