'Sharmajee Ki Beti' shines a spotlight on the modern, middle-class female experience through the lens of various urban women, all sharing the last name Sharma.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's first venture as a director, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, has swiftly climbed the Ormax ranks to become one of the top 5 most-viewed OTT shows and movies of the week. This ensemble piece shines a spotlight on the modern, middle-class female experience through the lens of various urban women, all sharing the last name Sharma.

Tahira shared her excitement, saying, "It's incredibly fulfilling to see 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' resonate with such a wide audience. I wanted to portray the nuanced lives of women, capturing their struggles, dreams, and resilience. The positive response affirms the power of authentic storytelling."

The film is about three middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Jyoti, a middle-class marvel, strives to balance her career with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. Kiran, a vivacious homemaker, finds her world turned upside down after relocating from Patiala to Mumbai, yet this move helps her discover her true self. Tanvi, a young cricket sensation who effortlessly hits sixes on the field, struggles to convince her boyfriend that her ambitions extend beyond marriage. Additionally, the trailer provides a brief glimpse into the lives of two teenage Sharma girls navigating the challenges of growing up--from the mysteries of menstruation to self-discovery.

"With Sharmajee Ki Beti, I aimed to capture various phases of a woman's life, featuring characters who are 13, in their 20s, and in their late 30s to early 40s. The issues they face are small, not earth-shattering; they're not saving the world but perhaps saving their own, which means everything to them,” said Tahira

“The goal was to make audiences fall in love with these characters and realize that they can have fascinating lives. By focusing on female protagonists and perspectives, viewers might discover a richer variety of cinema, and I love it when women do extraordinary things—it feels amazing,” she added.

Apparently, 'Murder Mubarak,' 'The Legend of Hanuman,' and a few others have had higher viewership since they were released months ago whereas 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' and 'Mirzapur 3,' have garnered high viewership within a few days of their release.

The film has captivated viewers with its relatable narratives and vivid portrayal of contemporary women's lives, marking an impressive debut for Tahira as a director, leaving us all wanting for more from her! Can't wait to see her spell the magic of endearing storytelling, once again!