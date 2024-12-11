Tamannaah recently performed at the 'Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024' along with Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities. She shared some unseen BTS pics

Picture Courtesy/Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram account

Listen to this article Tamannaah Bhatia dances with Salman Khan in BTS pictures from'Da-bangg Tour-Reloaded' x 00:00

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has treated her fans with behind-the-scenes of 'Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024'. Tamannaah dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, "The Shebang Behind the Dabangg Tour." Superstar Salman Khan features in one of the pictures. In the pictures, Tamannaah can be seen grooving with Bhaijaan.

She also shared pictures from the backstage and rehearsals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah also dropped some stunning pictures where she donned a sultry glam gown with animal print that had a sweetheart neckline.

Her makeup featured defined eyebrows, smoky, well-defined eyes and rouge lips. She completed her look with subtle makeup and drop earrings with brown pumps as accessories.

Fans chimed in the comment section by dropping heart and fire emojis.

Salman and Tamannaah gave a dance performance and dazzled the crowd in Dubai at "Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded" which was held on December 7.

They were also joined by celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'.

Speaking about her experience working on the film, she said, "Neeraj sir's films are always about common people and how they deal with extraordinary situations. I've seen that as an audience, and I feel this kind of role hasn't happened in my career before."

"I've done roles that were simple and not so glamorous. But in this film, the look and feel are very real, and playing such characters is always exciting for me," she added.

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh--a determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is now streaming on Netflix.

