Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture Vedaa alongside John Abraham

A high-octane action-drama, Vedaa recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences, in Advani’s characteristic story-telling craft.

Nikkhil Advani and Tamannaah Bhatia via Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture Vedaa



The film stars John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh. And now, they welcome a special addition to the cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.



Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”



Maintaining a tight-lip about her role, Nikkhil says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Nikkhil Advani, a renowned Indian producer, director, and screenwriter, began his career as an Assistant director for Sudhir Mishra's film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin in 1996. He then joined Dharma Productions and worked as an assistant to Karan Johar on movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). Advani made his directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, featuring Shahrukh Khan, which garnered critical acclaim and won several Filmfare awards.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her debut in Indian cinema in 2005, has worked in several popular films in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Some of her popular works include Sree (2005), Kedi (2006), Baahubali (2015), among others. She has recently been lauded for her performance in Lust Stories 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Recently, Tamannaah has also taken the internet by a storm for her song 'Kaavaalaa' from Jailer with Rajinikanth.

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.





