Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about success of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about success of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the special song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the blockbuster movie 'Stree 2' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about success of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

Tamannaah Bhatia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about success of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2
x
00:00

Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll lately, delivering standout performances that left fans raving. Most recently, the actress appeared in the special song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the blockbuster movie 'Stree 2'. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others, the film broke box office records and became an audience favourite.


While speaking to ANI, Tamannaah shared her excitement about the song's popularity. "It's a lot of love, yaar, to be honest. I meet so many people--they tell me, 'My kids are dancing to this,' or, 'My family loves it,' or, 'My uncle made a reel on it.' All this is really, very, very encouraging," she said.


When asked about receiving new offers, Tamannaah revealed she's reading scripts and exploring her next steps. "I always want to do roles that surprise people. Aaj Ki Raat worked because nobody expected it. That's my goal--to do something fresh every time," said the 'Baahubali' actress.


She also opened up about her role in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', a crime thriller currently streaming on Netflix. She plays Kamini, the wife of Sikandar (played by Avinash Tiwary), who becomes a suspect in a diamond heist.

Speaking about her experience working on the film, she said, "Neeraj sir's films are always about common people and how they deal with extraordinary situations. I've seen that as an audience, and I feel this kind of role hasn't happened in my career before."

"I've done roles that were simple and not so glamorous. But in this film, the look and feel are very real, and playing such characters is always exciting for me," she added.

Check out the trailer

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh--a determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is now streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia Rajkummar Rao shraddha kapoor Stree 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK