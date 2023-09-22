Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tamannaah Bhatia visits new Parliament praises Womens Reservation Bill

Tamannaah Bhatia visits new Parliament, praises Women's Reservation Bill

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Tamannaah Bhatia visits new Parliament, praises Women's Reservation Bill

Tamannaah Bhatia. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia visits new Parliament, praises Women's Reservation Bill
x
00:00

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday visited the new Parliament building and hailed the Women's Reservation Bill. 


Speaking to the media, Tamannaah said, "This bill will inspire common people to join politics." 


Actor Divya Dutta also shared her views on the bill. 


"This (Women's Reservation Bill) is a big initiative. It feels really good. The women are being brought to the forefront. To witness a special session of Parliament is an experience in itself..," she said. 

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will be inserted in Article 330, Article 332, and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step," Meghwal said in the Rajya Sabha. 

The Lok Sabha scripted history on Wednesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority. 

The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday. 

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women¿¿s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tamannaah bhatia Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood Bollywood News Update bollywood news Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK