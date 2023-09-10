We hear Sonam Kapoor was the first choice for Tamannaah Bhatia's web show, Aakhri Sach and she loved the script. However, the actress couldn't commit to the required timeline due to her pregnancy

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonam K Ahuja

Listen to this article Have you heard? Sonam’s sach behind Tammy’s show x 00:00

Ever since the web series Aakhri Sach began streaming, Tamannaah Bhatia has been garnering acclaim for her performance. We now hear that she was not the first choice to essay the no-nonsense cop in the crime thriller based on the Burari deaths. Reportedly, the makers were in talks with Sonam K Ahuja to lead the show. She loved the role and was ready to sign up for it. However, she was in the family way and couldn’t commit to the required timelines because of her maternity break. So, the showmakers roped in Tamannaah to play the policewoman instead.

An eventful birthday for Akki

ADVERTISEMENT

On Akshay Kumar’s 56th birthday yesterday, he visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain with son Aarav. Later, he was said to have resumed work on his next project, Sky Force, in Uttar Pradesh. The actor also shared the announcement video for Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of his comedy franchise, that was being prepared for his birthday. The video features 24 actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, among others. On the other hand, his Osidha-based fans distributed food packets at an orphanage. Akki’s fan club in Pune organised a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients, while some in Bengal had a special puja at the Kali Ghat mandir.

Sequel in progress

Yesterday BrahmÄstra: Part One—Shiva completed a year, since its release. Director Ayan Mukerji marked the occasion with a celebratory post and update about his plans for the trilogy. Sharing a clip from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer, he wrote, “Happy first birthday, BrahmÄstra.” The clip ended stating, “BrahmÄstra part 2 and 3: development in progress.” Later, Ayan also shared another post, with the artworks of his protagonist in the second part. He captioned the post after the sequel’s title: BrahmÄstra: Part Two— Dev.

New Year, new beginnings

Kartik Aaryan is currently focused on Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion and has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 set to start soon after. Recently, his visit to the T-Series office, which is also co-producing the film, added to the curiosity around the musical romance. While Basu is reportedly keen on roping in Sara Ali Khan to play the leading lady, we hear pre-production has already begun. Pritam, who has also been entrusted to create a memorable soundtrack, is said to have begun work on the tunes. According to the latest development, Anurag is likely to begin filming by the end of January 2024.

Double role next

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of Leo, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, on October 19. However, on October 1, the makers of his next film are slated to have a special puja along with the mahurat shot of the Venkat Prabhu-directed film. The chatter in Chennai is that the movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, will go on floors on Gandhi Jayanti. The actor is said to essay dual roles in the film.

Varun’s new south connection

Varun Dhawan’s pairing with south sensation Samantha for Citadel has piqued the audience’s interest. Having completed work on director-duo Raj-DK’s action thriller series, Varun has moved on to the Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s hit film, Theri. Rumours are rife that this time around, the actor is teaming up with another heroine from the south, Keerthy Suresh, for it. While there is no official word from the producers, Atlee and Murad Khetani, industry sources claim that Keerthy is likely to join Varun in the next spell.