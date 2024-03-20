In an interview during 'Tamasha' promotions, Ranbir said, “Deepika ke andar na ek badi si cheap girl bassi hui hai."

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Pic/ Still from 'Tamasha'

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone 'cheap girl' in viral video: 'You can talk naughty with her' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who constantly falls prey to old videos of him being a loose cannon during interviews and making comments that garner flak, is now making headlines for another one. During the promotion of the 2015 film ‘Tamasha’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir along with his co-star Deepika Padukone sat down for an interview, during which he called her a “cheap girl.”

The viral video

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deepika ke andar na ek badi si cheap girl bassi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her, and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge na, woh chodegi nahi. Woh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur woh sulk karegi ya kuch. Woh wapas degi.”

Deepika, seemingly surprised and sharing a laugh, interjected, “How would you be cheap with me?” To this, Ranbir replied, “I can’t be in front of the camera. But I’m telling you, isme cheapness bhara hua hai. Cheapness ki dukaan hai yeh.”

Watch the video below.

For those unversed, Ranbir and Deepika were in a relationship for a couple of years. While Deepika went on to marry Ranveer Singh, with whom she will be having a child soon, Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and has a daughter named Raha.

Deepika’s work front

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranbir’s work front

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel.

He also has the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra 2'. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.