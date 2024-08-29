Breaking News
Speeding car kills biker after crashing into him in Goregaon, two held
Welcome arch installed by civic body collapses in Kalyan town; FIR filed
WR to operate major block of of 10 hours between Goregaon and Kandivali
PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar on August 30; to address GFF 2024
Bandra-Madgaon train flagged off by Piyush Goyal
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Fashion Street

Up & About: Fashion Street

Updated on: 30 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Triptii Dimri showcase how monochromes can be enhanced with simple sartorial choices!

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article
Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Triptii Dimri showcase how monochromes can be enhanced with simple sartorial choices!



So simple


Shanaya Kapoor gave a tutorial on accessorising to enhance the classic casual outfit—demin and a white tee

This Banter

Greeting paps at his gym is now a ritual for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Happy feet, but...

An intense dance class is usually enough to uplift the mood of the layman. We wonder what it takes to get Kartik Aaryan to smile

Just in

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Raveena Tandon

