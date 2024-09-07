As per netizens, Tara Sutaria shared the song ‘Taste’ by Sabrina Carpenter which is allegedly directed at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s recent engagement news

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did Tara Sutaria shade newly engaged ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain and his fiance Alekha Advani? Netizens think so x 00:00

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who was in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, has apparently shaded him and his fiance Alekha Advani in her Instagram story. Tara and Aadar made their relationship 'Instagram official' back in August 2020 and parted ways in 2023. As per netizens, Tara shared the song ‘Taste’ by Sabrina Carpenter which is allegedly directed at Aadar and Alekha’s recent engagement news.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram story about Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani?

A Reddit user shared, “So this is Tara’s story and she has put up Sabrina’s song taste on her story and it’s also the part which says “ I heard you’re back together and if that’s true You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you If you want forever, and I bet you do” I don’t know why but I feel like it’s a clear shade for Aadar and Alekha. I mean Tara must’ve obviously been hurt.”

Netizens react to Tara Sutaria’s Instagram story

One user wrote on Reddit, I’m sorry but everyone saying “omg so gross so embarrassing so juvenile” nothing she does in this matter can be worse than your partner of many years and a close friend (that you literally hung out with as a couple) getting together right after yall break up. No amount of shade is “grosser” than those two.”

“I was going to say it seems like she moved on a good while ago, but just checked out her story myself. And, the lyrics are questionable. Seems like it’s meant for Alekha,” added another.

One user commented, “It must be tough to be her rn. Career (if we can even call it that) is going nowhere, has a practically non-existent dating life, and to top it all, your ex seems to be happy and in love. It’s gotta sting lol.”

Aadar Jain announces engagement with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani last week with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. In the caption, he wrote, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever." Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. He debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, and was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'