Tara Sutaria posts steamy photo with Kartik Aaryan on his birthday amid dating rumours

Updated on: 23 November,2023 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Tara Sutaria posted a steamy photo with Kartik Aaryan to wish him on his birthday, adding fuel to dating rumours

Tara Sutaria attended Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash recently

Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating his birthday with actress Tara Sutaria, amid dating rumours. Others who were seen attending the birthday bash included names such as Vaani Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Kapoor.


Pictures from his party are doing the rounds on social media. One image shows the 'Dhamaka' star posing with Tara and Rasha all dressed in black. 


Tara Sutaria even wished Kartik with a picture from their photoshoot for a brand. Sharing their photo, with 'Popat', she captioned: "Happy Birthday Popat! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this".


Rumours about Tara and Kartik started doing the rounds, when they were seen hanging out together in Mumbai. The two will also reportedly share screen space in the upcoming Anurag Basu film 'Aashiqui 3'.

The two have not confirmed or debunked the rumours about dating.

