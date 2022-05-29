Breaking News
Aircraft with 22 persons, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan told NCB
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Women workers in UP won't work after 7 pm: Yogi govt
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tara Sutaria recreates her childhood picture with sister Pia and friend Mishal after 20 years

Tara Sutaria recreates her childhood picture with sister Pia and friend Mishal after 20 years

Updated on: 29 May,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the picture, Tara, Pia and Mishal could be seen happily posing for the camera. Tara Sutaria's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain was quick to react to the post, as he dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section

Tara Sutaria recreates her childhood picture with sister Pia and friend Mishal after 20 years

Picture courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account


Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria recreated and shared her childhood picture with her sister Pia Sutaria and her childhood friend Mishal Hirani on social media. 

On Saturday, the 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback cum recreated picture, she captioned the picture, "Twenty-two years later.. some things never change.. @mishal.hirani @piasutaria I am so proud of the people we have become!!!! Here's to always being silly, picking up where we left off and loving each other through everything."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)


Show full article

Tara Sutaria Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK