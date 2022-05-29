Tara Sutaria recreates her childhood picture with sister Pia and friend Mishal after 20 years

In the picture, Tara, Pia and Mishal could be seen happily posing for the camera. Tara Sutaria's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain was quick to react to the post, as he dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section

Picture courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account

Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria recreated and shared her childhood picture with her sister Pia Sutaria and her childhood friend Mishal Hirani on social media.

On Saturday, the 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback cum recreated picture, she captioned the picture, "Twenty-two years later.. some things never change.. @mishal.hirani @piasutaria I am so proud of the people we have become!!!! Here's to always being silly, picking up where we left off and loving each other through everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Show full article