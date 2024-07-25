Breaking News
Karan Aujla announces second Delhi show after record-breaking sellout

Updated on: 25 July,2024 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The New Delhi show sold 20,000 tickets within a few hours, prompting promoters to add a new arena show in the city to meet the massive demand

The India leg of Punjabi popstar Karan Aujla’s ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ is breaking records. The New Delhi show sold 20,000 tickets within a few hours, prompting promoters to add a new arena show in the city to meet the massive demand.


About 'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla second Delhi show



Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, expressed gratitude to Aujla's fans for their support, noting that the rapid sell-out reflects Aujla’s exceptional talent and strong connection with his community. Kudtarkar highlighted the growing dominance of Punjabi music, with artists like Aujla selling out arenas and stadiums akin to global superstars.


Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on December 7, 2024, in Chandigarh, followed by stops in Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15, and Mumbai on December 21. The tour promises an electrifying experience with a dynamic setlist featuring Aujla's greatest hits and new tracks, combined with visually stunning production and high-energy performances.

Aujla, hailed as one of India’s fastest-rising Punjabi artists, has an estimated net worth of over USD 30 million. His impressive online presence includes nearly 3 billion YouTube views, over 1 billion audio streams worldwide, 17 million monthly Spotify listeners, and 8 million social media followers. At 27, he became the first Punjabi artist to win the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, joining the ranks of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne. His album ‘Making Memories’ garnered over 1 billion streams, debuting at #5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart—the highest-charting debut for a Punjabi album in Canadian history. His Bollywood debut alongside Vicky Kaushal in ‘Tauba Tauba’ has further solidified his status as a crossover sensation.

Aujla's rapid rise to fame, marked by chart-topping hits and a massive global following, has made him a cultural icon.

Currently, the Superfan ticket alone costs Rs 49,999, excluding taxes. The Platinum Lounge Phase 2 ticket costs Rs 19,999, excluding taxes. The Fanpit Phase 2 tickets cost Rs 6,999, while the Fanpit Phase 1 tickets cost Rs 5,999. VIP Phase 2 tickets are priced at Rs 3,999, VIP Phase 1 tickets at Rs 3,499, GA Phase 2 tickets at Rs 2,999, and GA Phase 1 tickets at Rs 2,499.

