Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla's fee for India concert comes with this HEFTY price tag

Karan Aujla on Monday gave them a new surprise by unveiling dates of the India leg of his 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'

Karan Aujla

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is enjoying the success of his latest Bollywood song "Tauba Tauba" from Vicky Kaushal's romantic comedy "Bad Newz." The song is trending online, and Aujla has excited his Indian fans by announcing his first tour in India, called the "It Was All A Dream World Tour." For this tour, he's charging an impressive fee of $2 million.

Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla's fee for India concert

Currently, the Superfan ticket alone costs Rs 49,999, excluding taxes. The Platinum Lounge Phase 2 ticket costs Rs 19,999, excluding taxes. The Fanpit Phase 2 tickets cost Rs 6,999, while the Fanpit Phase 1 tickets cost Rs 5,999. VIP Phase 2 tickets are priced at Rs 3,999, VIP Phase 1 tickets at Rs 3,499, GA Phase 2 tickets at Rs 2,999, and GA Phase 1 tickets at Rs 2,499.

About the concert

Singer Karan Aujla has been the talk of the town ever since his song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring Vicky Kaushal was unveiled. While fans are still grooving to his latest track from 'Bad Newz', Karan Aujla on Monday gave them a new surprise by unveiling the dates of the India leg of his 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December 2024 and travel across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. His long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky will join the singer in all four cities, as per a statement.

Excited about the tour, Aujla said, "This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

Adding to it, Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation comments, "We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India. The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon and his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It's been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena-level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour' to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be a culmination of standout production, magntic stage presence and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss!"

Dates for the Indian leg of his tour:

Saturday, 7th December 2024 - Chandigarh

Friday, 13th December 2024 - Bengaluru

Sunday, 15th December 2024 - New Delhi

Saturday, 21st December 2024 - Mumbai

Before 'Tauba Tauba', Aujla has created hit songs such as 'Softly' and 'On Top' among others.

(With inputs from ANI)