Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities. Fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, 'Tauba Tauba' and ‘Softly’ among others

Karan Aujla will be ending his India tour in Mumbai on December 21. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Karan Aujla to embark on ‘It Was All A Dream’ India tour from December 7 - 21 x 00:00

After his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla is all set to embark on his India tour later this year in December from December 7 to December 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his growing populariry, the massive multi-city tour will kick off in Chandigarh and end in Mumbai, as he covers four cities, after travelling to Canada, United Kingdom and New Zealand.



Hot on the heels of making history at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music superstar will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ to Indian shores later this year.

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ will start in Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024).

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December as he travels across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

The ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, 'Tauba Tauba' and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

Hailed as the global poster boy of contemporary Punjabi music, an excited Karan Aujla states, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history."

Adding on further, Mohit Bijlani, co-founder, Team Innovation comments, “We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India. The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon and his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It’s been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour’ to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be a culmination of standout production, magntic stage presence and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss.”

The 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour 2024 dates are as follows:

Saturday, December 7 - Chandigarh

Friday, December 13 - Bengaluru

Sunday, December 15 - New Delhi

Saturday, December 21 - Mumbai

The tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, July 23 at 12 noon on www.bookmyshow.com. They will be priced between Rs 1,999 to Rs 50,000.