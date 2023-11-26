Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22

Picture Courtesy/Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account

Listen to this article Thailand Diaries: Shilpa Shetty shares fun videos from her holiday x 00:00

Actor Shilpa Shetty is having a fun time in Thailand. Shilpa took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from her exotic holiday with her fans.

On Saturday she posted a video of herself writing, ""At peace when one with nature. @banyantreebangkok #ThailandDiaries #peace #naturelovers #happysoul #gratitude."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa can be seen dressed casually in a white top and blue shorts.

She can be seen relaxing by the side of a river and feeding food to the fish and tortoise.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself inside a mall on Instagram, where she can be seen riding an electric scooter. Shilpa captioned the image, "Holler for the stroller."

Notably, Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 2, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever