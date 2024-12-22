Breaking News
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal begin shooting for Thama

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sources say Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have kicked off vampire comedy Thama’s shoot in Powai; Nawazuddin Siddiqui to join in February

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal begin shooting for Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandann and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

December appears to be full of vampires and fright for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The actors, who are teaming up for the first time in Thama, began shooting for the vampire comedy last week. Sources tell us that director Aditya Sarpotdar called action on the project on December 12 at Chitra Studios in Powai.


Thama, which marks the next chapter in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, plays out against two backdrops—present-day Delhi, and the Vijayanagara Empire of the past. While the project was to roll in October, it got delayed. “Ayushmann, Rashmika and Paresh Rawal began with a night schedule on December 12. At Chitra Studio, a set depicting the Delhi home of Paresh’s character has been built by production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray. The trio shot their introductory scenes against this setting. They will film at this location till December 23, after which they will take a New Year’s break,” reveals a source. 
 
The unit will regroup in Delhi in January for a start-to-finish schedule. “After a month-long leg in the capital, the unit will move to Ooty in February, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join them. Aditya has lined up long shoots in the forests of Ooty, as Nawazuddin’s character is shown to reside in the jungle. The actor, who plays the antagonist, has been given a distinct look by costume designer Sheetal Sharma,” adds the source.



ayushmann khurrana Rashmika Mandanna nawazuddin siddiqui bollywood news Entertainment News

