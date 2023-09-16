Thank You For Coming was showcased at the grand Gala Premiere during the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, has received phenomenal critical acclaim

Pic/ Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Kusha, Dolly and Shibani

Listen to this article Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar's film receives a phenomenal response at TIFF 2023 premiere x 00:00

The dynamic duo - Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have achieved remarkable success in their mission to garner global recognition for Indian cinema. Their film, Thank You For Coming which was showcased at the grand Gala Premiere during the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, has received phenomenal critical acclaim and stands triumphant.

The stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience eager to discuss the film. The makers have left a lasting impression with their bold content, which is being hailed as a story for every woman to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early reviews following this remarkable premiere are nothing short of impressive. A progressive narrative, incredible performances, visionary direction, and a heart in the right place have led Thank You for Coming to receive reviews such as:

Screen Rant has given the film a 4/5 rating and commented, "Director Karan Boolani delivers an engaging and deserving sex-positive movie that focuses on the everyday concerns of women in India."

Indie Wire has called Bhumi Pednekar a star performer with irrepressible charm. They describe "Thank You For Coming" as a Hindi sex comedy that finds the elusive female orgasm in a coming-of-age tale.

Mashable has declared the film bright & original, commenting, "An empowering and raunchy feminist comedy. The Hindi film unpacks patriarchal notions and themes like marital pressure — but it's hilarious and empathetic in the process."

Brown Girl Magazine, celebrates producer Rhea Kapoor's knack for assembling the perfect cast, stating "Producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor have mastered the formula of a good chick flick, and Rhea’s casting is the magic touch. She’s got a knack for bringing together the right actors — cue 'Veere Di Wedding.' So, just when we think that it doesn’t get better than the veere, Kapoor surprises us with a refreshing trio — they’re modern, they’re rebellious, and they say it like it is."

Film Critic, Scott Menzel absolutely loved the film. He wrote, "Absolutely loved Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming. A funny and poignant celebration of female sexuality and learning to love oneself. Bhumi Pednekar as Kanika Kapoor is absolute perfection. She brings such joy, humor, and realness to the role. Amazing energy too."

The film delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. "Thank You For Coming" was the only Indian feature film honored with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

With an overwhelming response coming internationally, the anticipation for the film in India continues to grow.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will be released in theaters worldwide on October 6, 2023.