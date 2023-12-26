Here's why Manoj Bajpayee got scolded by daughter Ava while watching The Archies

Manoj Bajpayee says that The Archies was not a part of his growing up years, but he watched the film because of his daughter

In Pic: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in our industry. The 'Family Man' actor is also a father. The actor shared in an interview that he was watching Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'The Archies' with his daughter Ava recently, and got scolded for not spending enough time with his family.

Manoj admitted that The Archies wasn't part of his growing up years, and it's a world he is not so familiar with it. In the roundtable with Zoom, the actor shared, "My daughter was watching The Archies. These days kids mostly talk in English. So I was scolding her, you should talk in Hindi."

Vijay Varma, who was on the same panel, interjected, "Archies dekh ek aapne daant laga di? (You scolded her while watching Archies?)" The actors break out into laughter.

Manoj continued, "I asked her, 'How are you liking it? She said, 'Okay'. I had watched 50 minutes of the film till then. Archies was not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But my daughter has also not read it. I was not in the frame of mind to watch Archies, I was watching it because of my daughter.

"Then I told her, see they are talking in Hindi, you also have to speak in Hindi. She said, 'What is your problem dad? Please let me watch the film.... You are not giving family time papa.' So you start to scold your daughter, she scolds you in return... I want to read the Archies comics first, because I don't know anything about them," Manoj said.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'Joram'; before that, he had played a pivotal role in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’

Talking about Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, the heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

The Netflix venture is an official adaptation of the Archie Comics. 'The Archies' marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.