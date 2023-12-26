The Archies: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he and his daughter didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film

Manoj Bajpayee who devotes time to his family, shared in an interview that he was watching Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'The Archies' with his daughter but wasn't enjoying it

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in our industry. The 'Family Man' actor is also a father. The actor, who devotes time to his family, shared in an interview that he was watching Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'The Archies' with his daughter but wasn't enjoying it.

In the interview with Zoom, the actor shared that within 50 minutes of watching the film, he told his daughter that he wasn't enjoying it, to which Ava just said 'Okay.' The actor further told the portal that Ava didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film either.

He said, "My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’. She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it.”

Further in the interview, the ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ actor shared that Ava didn't appreciate her review of Archies, and she scolded the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor. The little one said, 'You are not giving family time, papa.’

Manoj, while talking about his daughter, said, "Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'Joram'; before that, he had played a pivotal role in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’

Talking about Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, the heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

The Netflix venture is an official adaptation of the Archie Comics. 'The Archies' marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.