Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The Archies Manoj Bajpayee reveals he and his daughter didnt like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoors debut film

The Archies: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he and his daughter didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film

Updated on: 26 December,2023 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Manoj Bajpayee who devotes time to his family, shared in an interview that he was watching Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'The Archies' with his daughter but wasn't enjoying it

The Archies: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he and his daughter didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film

In Pic: Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article
The Archies: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he and his daughter didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film
x
00:00

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in our industry. The 'Family Man' actor is also a father. The actor, who devotes time to his family, shared in an interview that he was watching Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'The Archies' with his daughter but wasn't enjoying it.


In the interview with Zoom, the actor shared that within 50 minutes of watching the film, he told his daughter that he wasn't enjoying it, to which Ava just said 'Okay.' The actor further told the portal that Ava didn't like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film either.


He said, "My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’. She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it.”


Further in the interview, the ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ actor shared that Ava didn't appreciate her review of Archies, and she scolded the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor. The little one said, 'You are not giving family time, papa.’

Manoj, while talking about his daughter, said, "Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'Joram'; before that, he had played a pivotal role in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’

Talking about Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, the heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

The Netflix venture is an official adaptation of the Archie Comics. 'The Archies' marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manoj bajpayee Entertainment News suhana khan Agastya Nanda Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK