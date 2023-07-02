Breaking News
The Crew: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets a release date

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Crew: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film with an all-female leading cast will be released next year

The dynamic producer duo, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film,  'The Crew' for March 22, 2024. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. 


Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, 'Veere Di Wedding.'


The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. 'The Crew; is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. 


Recently, Tabu shared a photo with Kapil Sharma after he completed shooting for his portion of 'The Crew'. "From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy," she wrote. Reacting to the post, Sharma wrote back, "It’s n honor sharing screen with you mam thank you for making me so comfortable n for all the love. always a fan".

 
 
 
 
 
The announcement for the film was made in November last year. The makers dropped stunning pictures from a photoshoot of the leading ladies. Sharing the result of the photoshoot and announcing the film, Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri."

 
 
 
 
 
The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 22, 2024.

