The teaser for the much anticipated movie 'The Diplomat' has been officially unveiled, starring actor John Abraham alongside a powerful ensemble cast, including Sadia Khateeb, Revathy and Kumud Mishra. The film promises to showcase a side of John Abraham that fans haven’t seen before—where sharp intelligence and powerful words take center stage in a world of high-stakes diplomacy and real-world drama.

The Diplomat is based on true story

With today’s teaser drop, fans can expect a gripping drama where intellect and negotiation takes the spotlight. It showcases John Abraham who is playing the real-life character of The Indian Diplomat ‘J.P.Singh’ and Sadia Khatib playing ‘Uzma Ahmed’ in a dramatic pulse fluctuating encounter. The teaser successfully puts the viewer in a riveting spot with the building suspense.

The teaser opens with a clip of sitting External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar talking about the two greatest diplomats of India- Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman ( referring to the Mahabharata and Ramayana).

About The Diplomat

Based on a true story, The Diplomat is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience, emphasizing that a true hero doesn’t need weapons to fight for what’s right. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is slated for release on March 7, 2025. The film has been in the making for a long time and was initially scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2024. Over a year later, the film is ready to be handed over to the audience.

'The Diplomat' has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led 'Force', 'Batla House' and 'Rocky Handsome' as well 'D-Day' and 'Pink'. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

John was last seen in the film 'Vedaa' directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-stars Sharvari. The film follows the story of a girl, Vedaa, who decides to learn boxing to protect her family from caste-based violence with the help of Major Abhimanyu Kanwar, a court-martialled army officer.