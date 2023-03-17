Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after winning Oscar

'The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after winning Oscar

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The paparazzi was also out in full strength and virtually made a bull run for her, with their cameras or microphones aimed at her, seeking her fresh reactions to her Oscar conquest

'The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after winning Oscar

(Pic courtesy: Pallav Paliwal)


Victorious and beaming filmmaker Guneet Monga returned to a rousing reception, carrying the Oscar trophy, at Mumbai Airport here early on Friday.


A weary but cheery Monga, the executive producer of Oscar-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers, reached here shortly after 3 a.m., to huge screams of excitement by the people present there to receive their near and dear ones.



The paparazzi was also out in full strength and virtually made a bull run for her, with their cameras or microphones aimed at her, seeking her fresh reactions to her Oscar conquest.


However, she barely spoke and was hardly audible in the milieu and her security personnel bundled her into a waiting car along the Oscar trophy within minutes.

All the time, Monga held on dearly to her coveted Oscar statuette - now becoming a familiar figurine in Indian entertainment circles, raised it, waved it a little, but it was mostly close to her chest, even in the vehicle.

Though appearing tired after her long flight from Los Angeles, Monga managed to mumble a few bytes, blew kisses all around, kept up a steady grin while fielding media queries.

Subsequently, as the media kept wanting forore, she invited them to a nearby five-star hotel for a quick photo session and a brief tete-a-tete, sportingly heeded the camera persons' requests for different poses with the glittering Oscar.

Also Read: After Oscar-win, Guneet Monga to back documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Last week, Monga was catapulted to the global entertainment cloud nine when she bagged her second Oscar for the documentary, "The Elephant Whisperers".

She belongs to the small exclusive club of top film personalities who have won Oscars in various departments of film-making and gladdened the hearts of the countrymen, too.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Guneet Monga Oscars 2023 mumbai airport bollywood news Entertainment News Academy Awards RRR Naatu Naatu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK