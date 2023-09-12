Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 02:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Great Indian Family will release on September 22

Key Highlights

  1. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, the most popular bhajan singer in town.
  2. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya attempts to present a religious identity crisis with humour
  3. The film also has actors like like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, etc

The Great Indian Family is a film that promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The trailer of the film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, dropped today. Vicky plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, the most popular bhajan singer in town. However, a letter from the past leads to some revelation about his birth, hinting that he might not have been born a Hindu, after all.


Director Vijay Krishna Acharya attempts to present this religious identity crisis in a humourous way, setting the film in small-town, colourful India, with its plethora of entertaining characters. Manushi takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky's character. Audiences will adore their on-screen chemistry, making this film a must-watch.


Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote, "Humaari #TheGreatIndianFamily aapki family se milne aa rahi hai 22nd September ko! Watch the trailer NOW (Link in bio) Milte hain aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The music is composed by Pritam, who never fails to impress with his melodies. He has just had a massive hit in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

As the trailer unfolds, it's impossible not to be mesmerized by Manushi Chhillar's grace and charisma. Her portrayal is more than just a performance; it's a showcase of her acting talent, distinguishing her as a multifaceted actress with the ability to make a lasting impression on the film industry. With its all-star cast and Manushi's radiant allure, The Great Indian Family promises a unique movie experience. 

The former Miss World has amassed a widespread following, not just for her striking looks and impeccable fashion sense, but also for her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to social causes. Following her remarkable debut in Prithviraj, she is now poised to make a highly-anticipated return to the silver screen in The Great Indian Family, alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. 

Manushi Chhillar's ascent in Bollywood is nothing short of extraordinary, and The Great Indian Family trailer reaffirms her status as a rising star. This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves family dramas with a dash of action. The film is all set to release on September 22. 

