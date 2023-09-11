Vicky Kaushal sets internet on fire as he grooves on yet another Punjabi song

After making the world ‘obsessed’ with his crazy moves, Vicky Kaushal sets the internet on fire with yet another dance video

After making the world ‘obsessed’ with his crazy moves, Vicky Kaushal sets the internet on fire with yet another dance video. The actor, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’, took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself dancing to a Punjabi song.

In the video, Vicky can be seen fully dressed in formal attire and on his way to a photoshoot when he suddenly begins dancing. He is in a good mood, as seen by his steps. The actor appears to be in love with music. While sharing the video he wrote, "The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujila_official veerey". His dance moves are surely going to make fans go crazy.

Earlier, the actor took to his social media account to post some pictures of him from the same photoshoot. Vicky looked dashing with a heavy beard. He wore a grey suit and a white shirt. He completed his look with black goggles. While sharing the pictures, he captioned it, "Cameraman jaldi focus karo!"

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans reacted to them in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Love it when u vibe on Punjabi songs." "Mera to focus apse hat hi nahi raha hai," commented another user. A third user took to the comment section and wrote, "Camra man jaldi focus karo vicky bhai aa rahe hai. " A female fan wrote, "Vicky u looking so handsome. While others dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Vicky’s upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ will hit the big screen on September 22nd. The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The makers recently unveiled the film’s first teaser, offering a sneak peek into the comical family drama. The tale, set in rural India, centres around the havoc that erupts within Vicky’s character’s family due to unexpected events beyond their control.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal is set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw, ‘Sam Bahadur’.





