Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting the cast of 'Devara', including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, on the couch of his show for the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

In Pic: Jr NTR & Sunil Grover

Listen to this article ‘VFX VFX VFX’: Sunil Grover mimics SS Rajamouli in front of 'RRR' actor Jr NTR | The Great Indian Kapil Show x 00:00

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is back with a bang! After having Karan Johar, Devang Raina, and Alia Bhatt as the guests on the first episode of season two, Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting the cast of 'Devara', including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, on the couch of his show. The makers have already dropped multiple promos, and the recent one is driving us crazy.

Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek make fun of excessive VFX in films

The new promo, released on the show’s official handle, features Sunil Grover mimicking SS Rajamouli and Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sivagami. The duo is seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation, poking fun at the excessive use of VFX in films. While Sunil was imagining a scene, Krushna looked tense at the frequent use of VFX. As Sivagami, Krushna said, “You use VFX everywhere. That day, he invited me over for a meal at his house and placed a banana leaf, saying, 'Go ahead, eat.' I said, 'But there's no food here.' He replied, 'You just act like you're eating, we'll add the food with VFX later.'"

The Cute and Funny Banter About Sridevi

In the promo released earlier, Kapil could be seen asking Jr NTR who his favorite heroine from the North is, to which he quickly said, "Sridevi always." This prompted Saif to interrupt, saying, "No, no, Sridevi is my answer for South!" This cute moment will surely tickle your funny bones.

Further talking about Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her father, Boney Kapoor, has started eating idli sambar instead of aloo paratha. She also laughingly said that Sridevi had started arguing like a North Indian. The promo ends with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda mimicking *Baahubali* characters, and Sunil Grover taking a dig at VFX.

About Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, *Devara: Part 1* marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with *RRR*. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, on September 27.