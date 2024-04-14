Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
The Great Indian Kapil Show: When a local man hurled abuses at the Jab We Met crew for its turban scene while filming in Punjab

Updated on: 14 April,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Imtiaz Ali revealed that a local resident verbally attacked the Jab We Met crew during filming in Punjab

Jab We Met (Pics/IMDB)

The movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is getting praised by critics. The cast and crew appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote the biopic. During the show, Imtiaz shared a story with Kapil Sharma about filming 'Jab We Met' in Punjab. He mentioned assigning a local person to oversee the sets and ensure they respected Punjabi cultural norms.


During an episode of Kapil Sharma's show, Diljit Dosanjh admitted that despite being Punjabi, he was surprised by how much he learned about Chamkila from Imtiaz's research. When Kapil asked Imtiaz why he chose to make a movie about Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz responded, “I have shot in Punjab several times, and in Punjab, during the evening people get into a mood. During the Jab We Met shoot, one man started abusing and saying cuss words, and people were trying to throw him out, but I went and spoke to him. So he said that I was doing something very wrong in showing Dara Singhji’s family. He objected to the colour of the turban that was being shown.”


“He said that was wrong, and the costume designer defended saying that the local man was right, but in films this kind of liberty works. But that’s when I said if I wanted to take regular liberties in filmmaking, why would I hire him from Punjab? The costume designer agreed to the local man, and then I put him in charge of the set, where till the time we were shooting we would run things through him and ask if he was okay with them. So slowly even I came to understand the different colours of Punjab.” Imtiaz added.


Amar Singh Chamkila has arrived on all our screens via Netflix. Imtiaz Ali's latest, charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which unfortunately led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

