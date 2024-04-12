Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review: Netizens love Imtiaz Ali's latest, fans ask Diljit Dosanjh, 'ek he dil kitne baar jitoge?'

Take a look at what netizens had to say about Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review

Amar Singh Chamkila has arrived on all our screens via Netflix. Imtiaz Ali's latest, charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which unfortunately led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

This @netflix biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila is well crafted by director Imtiaz Ali. @diljitdosanjh as Chamkila has done justice to his role. @ParineetiChopra as Amarkot is flawless. She speaks less & expresses… pic.twitter.com/4v2XtIVbl1 — Brando speaks (@cinemafanz99) April 12, 2024

Just watched #AmarSinghChamkila on Netflix! I'm seriously out of words how good the movie was! Everything was done with the utmost perfection. @diljitdosanjh ek he toh dil hai, kitni baar jitoge?🤌🏻



Please watch #AmarSinghChamkila on Netflix with your friends and family. pic.twitter.com/A8lqMWU7yp — Nancy✨ (@iamnancy2505) April 12, 2024

Appreciation tweet for Parineeti Chopra who left Animal for Amar Singh Chamkila. Kept up with Diljit and portrayed Amarjot with utmost sincerity. #AmarSinghChamkila — Izu (@outof22yards) April 12, 2024

#AmarSinghChamkila - The movie breathes Punjabi folk & oozes out blood & soil. @arrahman & @diljitdosanjh poured in their life. The film makes you uneasy, but you cannot resist it. Lastly,it is safe to say, #ImtiazAli is back to his fucking best after nearly 10 years. Must watch. pic.twitter.com/YGZFiJAkjI — Nikhil (@ImSentencer) April 12, 2024

No director in Bollywood has done justice to Panjab like Imtiaz Ali, the attention to detail is just amazing. This movie is a great tribute to an enigmatic artist and a richly and artistically diverse Panjab.



And @diljitdosanjh is the greatest ever! 🐐#AmarSinghChamkila pic.twitter.com/lJZarYvjEs — Manmohan (@manmohanr14) April 12, 2024

Imtiaz Ali on releasing Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared, “Well, new things come along and you must try it."

The filmmaker further shared, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”