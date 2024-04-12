Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amar Singh Chamkila X review Netizens love Imtiaz Alis latest fans ask Diljit Dosanjh ek he dil kitne baar jitoge
<< Back to Elections 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review: Netizens love Imtiaz Ali's latest, fans ask Diljit Dosanjh, 'ek he dil kitne baar jitoge?'

Updated on: 12 April,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Take a look at what netizens had to say about Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review: Netizens love Imtiaz Ali's latest, fans ask Diljit Dosanjh, 'ek he dil kitne baar jitoge?'

Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review

Listen to this article
Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review: Netizens love Imtiaz Ali's latest, fans ask Diljit Dosanjh, 'ek he dil kitne baar jitoge?'
x
00:00

Amar Singh Chamkila has arrived on all our screens via Netflix. Imtiaz Ali's latest, charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which unfortunately led to his assassination at the young age of 27.


Now that it has been some hours since the release of the movie. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated movie. 


Amar Singh Chamkila 'X' review:


Imtiaz Ali on releasing Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared, “Well, new things come along and you must try it."

The filmmaker further shared, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh parineeti chopra imtiaz ali bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK