The Kerala Story: After West Bengal bans film, UP makes it tax free

Updated on: 09 May,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban The Kerala Story, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared it tax-free in the state.

The Kerala Story: After West Bengal bans film, UP makes it tax free

Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 'The Kerala Story' will be declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. "'The Kerala Story' will be made tax-free in the state," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to make the controversial film tax-free.

Reacting to the UP government's decision, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Making 'The Kerala Story' tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film."

'The Kerala Story', helmed by Sudipto Sen, claims to portray the story of some women from the state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit ISIS.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban the movie, citing "threat to law and order in the state". Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, a senior official said. Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said.


Earlier in the day, Banerjee described 'The Kerala Story' as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state. "To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of The Kerala Story. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," the bureaucrat told PTI.




Sudipto Sen-directed 'The Kerala Story' has been making headlines every day since its trailer was released on April 26. The film's premise and the claims made in the film have been questioned by several, including Kerala ministers. 


(With agency inputs)

The Kerala Story yogi adityanath mamata banerjee bollywood news Entertainment News

