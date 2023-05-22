Breaking News
'The Kerala Story' Box Office Collection: The Adah Sharma-starrer movie is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark today

Updated on: 22 May,2023 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

After entering the prestigious 100 crore club last week, the Adah Sharma-starrer blockbuster drama, 'The Kerala Story', is now inching towards another significant milestone at the box office.


The hard-hitting drama which was touted as the most 'controversial' movie of the year because of its storyline, and received backlash for showing a particular community in a bad light, defying all the allegations, 'The Kerala Story' is just going stronger and stronger with every passing week at the box office.



'The Kerala Story' which has become the second biggest hit of the year by surpassing the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', in less than two weeks, is now on its way to enter the coveted 200 crore club!


The movie which recently crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just 12 days of its release, according to the popular trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, 'The Kerala Story' will cross the Rs 200 core mark at the box office on Monday.

While predicting the Box office collection on Twitter on Monday, Taran wrote, "DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit â¹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: â¹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice"

Going by Taran's latest tweet, the movie earned Rs 6.60 crore on Friday and its collection spiked to Rs 9.15 crore on Saturday. Whereas, on Sunday, 'The Kerala Story' minted Rs 11.50 crore. 

According to trade reports, Adah Sharma's movie has so far grossed over Rs 240 core worldwide and as mentioned earlier, has surpassed the total lifetime box office collection of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar', which was Rs. 223 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster comeback movie, 'Pathaan' is reportedly the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year with over Rs 540 crore net. 

Directed by Sudipto Sen and headlined by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Produced by Vipul Shah, 'The Kerala Story' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

