'The Madras Murder': SonyLIV announces web series based on journalist's murder in 1940s

Updated on: 25 July,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The particular project will be written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Ace director AL Vijay will be the showrunner of the series

Al Vijay/ Pc- Instagram


Streaming giant SonyLIV, on Monday, announced its new web series titled 'The Madras Murder', which is based on a murder case in 1940s British India. As per a statement, the show will unfold the untold conspiracies and mysteries around the murder of an infamous yellow journalist, who was known for writing scandalous articles about cinema celebrities and the involvement of the Tamil cinema's first superstar in the murder case.

The particular project will be written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Ace director AL Vijay will be the showrunner of the series. This show will be produced by IB Karthikeyan under the banner of Big Print Pictures. 

Excited about the project, AL Vijay said, "It feels great to be associated with the most challenging prestigious project, "The Madras Murder" based on a real incident that happened in the Madras Presidency. To present a tremendous and magnificent experience for the viewers, our entire team will put up the optimum effort in recreating the pre-independence era on the digital screen."


Details related to the film's cast have not been revealed yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

