The many facets of Aditya Roy Kapur: The Night Manager, now Gumraah and next Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently enjoying the sensational success of his digital debut The Night Manager. The actor truly made the character his own and won the audiences heart as Shaan Sengupta. He is now all set for the release of his next Gumraah, where he’ll be seen playing a double role for the first time. After Gumraah, Aditya has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino lined up which is the sequel to the hit Life in a Metro. Over these years, Aditya has always tried his hands with various genres and gravitated towards unique roles, making him a multifaceted actor.

The Night Manager

The Night Manager saw Aditya in a totally different avatar. As Shaan Sengupta his intense, suave and killer performance truly was a winner of the show. His body language, effortless demeanour, emoting with his eyes truly made him the Night Manager we all wanted.

Gumraah

Gumraah’s trailer created a lot of intrigue immediately after it went live. For the first time ever, we will see Aditya play a double role. This entertainer is an official Hindi remake of Tamil crime thriller 'Thadam'. After the success of The Night Manager, audiences are all geared up to see one more exciting performance from Aditya.

Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur is the country’s heartthrob and there is no doubt that after the huge success of films like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, Ludo - he is an audience favourite when it comes to the romance, slice of life genre. He will be reuniting with his Ludo director Anurag Basu and with Pritam with whom Aditya has given some of the biggest chartbusters.

