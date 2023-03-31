Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The many facets of Aditya Roy Kapur The Night Manager now Gumraah and next Metro In Dino

The many facets of Aditya Roy Kapur: The Night Manager, now Gumraah and next Metro In Dino

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently enjoying the sensational success of his digital debut The Night Manager

The many facets of Aditya Roy Kapur: The Night Manager, now Gumraah and next Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur


Aditya Roy Kapur is currently enjoying the sensational success of his digital debut The Night Manager. The actor truly made the character his own and won the audiences heart as Shaan Sengupta. He is now all set for the release of his next Gumraah, where he’ll be seen playing a double role for the first time. After Gumraah, Aditya has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino lined up which is the sequel to the hit Life in a Metro. Over these years, Aditya has always tried his hands with various genres and gravitated towards unique roles, making him a multifaceted actor. 


The Night Manager 
The Night Manager saw Aditya in a totally different avatar. As Shaan Sengupta his intense, suave and killer performance truly was a winner of the show. His body language, effortless demeanour, emoting with his eyes truly made him the Night Manager we all wanted. 



Gumraah 
Gumraah’s trailer created a lot of intrigue immediately after it went live. For the first time ever, we will see Aditya play a double role. This entertainer is an official Hindi remake of Tamil crime thriller 'Thadam'. After the success of The Night Manager, audiences are all geared up to see one more exciting performance from Aditya. 


Metro In Dino 
Aditya Roy Kapur is the country’s heartthrob and there is no doubt that after the huge success of films like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, Ludo - he is an audience favourite when it comes to the romance, slice of life genre. He will be reuniting with his Ludo director Anurag Basu and with Pritam with whom Aditya has given some of the biggest chartbusters.

Also Read: Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: Gathered all my guts to shoot death sequence with King Cobra for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle'

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
aditya roy kapur Mrunal Thakur anil kapoor bollywood Web Series

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK