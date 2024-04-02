Breaking News
'The OG Crew' reunites: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's fun-filled night out

Updated on: 02 April,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora took to their Instagrams and dropped some fun-filled pictures as The OG crew' of the industry reunited

'The OG Crew' reunites: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's fun-filled night out

The OG Crew reunited

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Kareena Kapoor's friendship is one of the most talked-about things in the entertainment world. The actresses always support each other and stand as rock pillars for each other. Yesterday, 'The OG crew' of the industry reunited for a fun night together. Later, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita took to their Instagrams and dropped some fun-filled pictures from the girl gang's time out.


The OG Crew


On Tuesday, Karisma and Amrita shared a joint post as the besties met for a fun night. In the picture, we could spot Karisma in a black top and loose grey pyjamas while Malaika looked stunning in a leopard-print off-shoulder dress. Amrita Arora sported a comfy blue T-shirt and pants. Bebo was also present at the party, and the actress looked stunning in a blue and white kaftan dress.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

After dropping the post, Karisma took to her Instagram story and, while sharing the pictures from the besties' get-together, the actress addressed themselves as 'The OG Crew'. Karisma referred to Kareena Kapoor's recently released film 'Crew' co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

As soon as Karisma dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to the post. One fan wrote, "Wow, Karishma sabse pyari lag rahi hai still I love both sisters Kareena is also". "You all look like sister bonds hope this relationship will go long," wrote another fan. A third user commented, "@kareenakapoorkhan I wish you reply to this comment.. . Because you truly have been amazing in Crew. . Just too good. A born superstar and you are proving it again . Born to be in movies."

About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

