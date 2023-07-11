In her latest post, Kareena shared a photo of the family against the stunning Alps

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, with Taimur and Jehangir in the background, Pic/Instagram

The Pataudi family vacation continues: Kareena Kapoor posts family picture against the Alps

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan seem to be having a gala time on their European trip. After enjoying their stay in London, the family are currently taking a pitstop in Italy. The couple has been treating us to family photos from their 2020 summer vacation album. In her latest post, Kareena shared a photo of them against the stunning Alps.

In the photo, Kareena is dressed in a simple white tee and slightly flared pants. Saif continues his shorts saga by dressing in a bold red shirt and beige shorts. the couple have sunglasses on and leisurely lean against a bench amidst a stunning landscape of pristine meadows, yellow blooms and the stunning ranges of the Alps in the background. The actress summed up her feelings about the vacation as she captioned the post - "Hair Flying Hero next to me❤️ Alps in the background…

Ready for the shot ❤️🌈Summer 2023."

Kareena is definitely having her Taylor Swift 'Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well' moment!

However, the Alps were not the only eye-catching thing in the background. Hidden behind the bench are naughty kids Taimur and Jehangir! Taimur is perched on the bench while little Jeh has given into his childlike curiosity and has turned Italian gardener.

The actress has been treating fans to stunning shots from her European trip. Recently, she shared photos of her beach day as she and her family tried their hand at swimming and soaked up the sun. She also posted pictures with her family on a cute lunch date and gave a glimpse of a beautiful view from Porto Cervo in Italy. While in London, Kareena and Saif visited the BBC Earth Experience and enjoyed some paparazzi-free walks. They also had dinner with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani on Wednesday night. Sonam shared a photo of their supper reunion on Instagram.

Kareena recently completed 23 years in the Hindi film industry. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a picture from the sets of her next film on her Instagram account which she captioned, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…”