Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan; (right) Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha

It has been a seven-decade love affair between the Roshans and cinema. Over three generations—beginning with composer Roshan, followed by his filmmaker-son Rakesh Roshan and musician-son Rajesh Roshan, to the superstar Hrithik Roshan—the family has contributed immensely to Bollywood. Last July, mid-day had reported that a documentary, titled The Roshans, was in the making (Shedding roshni on the Roshans, July 27).

Rajesh Roshan and Roshan

A year on, we’ve heard that director Shashi Ranjan has wrapped up the shooting and is currently overseeing its editing. The docu-series will begin in 1948, when the late Roshan arrived in then-Bombay and quickly became one of the most successful composers of his time. Over four to five episodes, it will look at the family’s continuing legacy, Hrithik’s journey as a superstar and will end at the smashing success of Krrish 3 (2013). A source, who has worked on the project, reveals that by speaking to their frequent collaborators and friends, director Ranjan has examined the family’s role in the industry today. “Besides featuring the family, the series includes interviews of past superstars Jeetendra and Rekha, as well as current ones including Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Sham Kaushal, who has served as an action director on most of Rakesh’s movies, also features in it. The Roshans and the Kapoors are among the few families, spanning three generations in Bollywood. From Hrithik’s blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai [2000] to Rakesh triumphing over throat cancer, this series will put the spotlight on how they went through the highs and lows to reach where they are today.”

Rakesh—known for his hits Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995) and the Krrish franchise—is supervising every aspect of the project, and has brought his sharp sense of storytelling to it. “As one of the producers of the series, he is sparing no effort in making it entertaining and slick. An interesting aspect is that he has designed it as a musical entertainer that includes songs from his past movies as well as his father’s and brother’s compositions. While Hrithik is busy shooting for War 2, he has watched all episodes and given his suggestions.” The source adds that after the editing is wrapped up, the makers will shop it around to the top streamers.