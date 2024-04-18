Third edition of Marathi horror-comedy franchise 'Zapatlela' to go into production by 2024-end

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The superhit Marathi franchise 'Zapatlela' is returning with its 3rd instalment. On Wednesday, the makers announced the 3rd part of the franchise with a new poster. The third part of the horror-comedy franchise will be helmed by actor-director Mahesh Kothare who directed the previous two installments. Actor Addinath Kothare will be seen in the lead role yet again and joining him alongside is mischievous yet loved ‘Tatya Vinchu’.


Director Mahesh Kothare said: "After the two successful franchises, we owe it to our audience to deliver a compelling story. With a good story in place, 'Zapatlela 3' is poised to take viewers on an enthralling journey." The cameras will start rolling on the film by the end of this year. The film is produced by Rajnish Khanuja of Select Media Holdings along with Mahesh Kothare of Jenma Films International.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood entertaintment
