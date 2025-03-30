Breaking News
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Kareena Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Crew' with throwback picture

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Producer Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a video of the lead cast including Kriti Sanon, Kareena and Tabu

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram story is about her recalling the memories she created on the sets of 'Crew', especially grooving to the 'Naina' song from the film.


She dropped a black and white selfie and added 'Naina' song to it.


"1 year later and still my favourite song (red heart emoji) #1YearOfCrew," she captioned the post.


Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan`s Instagram account

In another story, she posted a picture with her 'Crew' co-stars Tabu and Kriti.

"Missing my lovely #Crew (red heart emoji)," she wrote.

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan`s Instagram account

Producer Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a video of the lead cast including Kriti Sanon, Kareena and Tabu.

She captioned it, "Happy one year to my history-making, record-shattering #CREW. #oneyearofcrew #crew."

 
 
 
 
 
The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners was released on March 29 last year.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Last year, Kareena was also seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. Both her films worked exceptionally well at the box office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

