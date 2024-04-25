Breaking News
This is how Lara Dutta deals with trolls who body shame her and say arrey moti ho gayi
This is how Lara Dutta deals with trolls who body shame her and say, 'arrey moti ho gayi'

Updated on: 25 April,2024 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta reveals how she deals with trolls who call her offensive names and troll her

This is how Lara Dutta deals with trolls who body shame her and say, 'arrey moti ho gayi'

Lara Dutta

This is how Lara Dutta deals with trolls who body shame her and say, 'arrey moti ho gayi'
Lara Dutta, a Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe, opened up about dealing with online trolls. She talked about facing hurtful comments about her age and body and how she deals with such negativity.


How Lara Dutta deals with trolls who body shame her


Despite having a considerable Instagram following of 1.3 million, Lara Dutta doesn't see it as huge. She mentioned that posting less on Instagram has helped her not pay much attention to trolls.


She said, “I am there but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it. So my social media feed is really things that to me are special, that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don’t have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are those kinds of people, they are not there to pull you down.”

When questioned about how she handles harsh comments, Lara Dutta responded, “I think I am blessed. I don’t deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have…it’s their right to have an opinion, you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say, ‘arrey buddhi ho gayi (She has become old)’, ‘arrey moti ho gayi (She is now fat).’ Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn’t. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don’t know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can’t be judgemental about someone else either. It’s fine.”

About Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta is married to tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, and they have a 12-year-old daughter named Saira. In terms of her career, her web series "Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond" just premiered today on JioCinema. Additionally, she's lined up for multi-starrers like "Welcome To The Jungle" and Nitesh Tiwari’s "Ramayana".

