While most actors usually refrain from making political comments actress Lara Dutta recently made an exception and commented on PM Modi's recent speech in Rajasthan. PM Modi's comments on Muslims during an election rally in Rajasthan has been discussed and debated a lot by critics and opposition. Several have also termed it 'communal' in nature and demanded action by the Election Commission.

In an interview with Times Now, actress Lara Dutta spoke about the speech given by PM Modi that is being widely discussed in the country and on social media. The 'Housefull' actress said that on must hold up to their convictions'.

"Ultimately, we're all human beings. It's incredibly challenging to appease everyone all the time. Just as actors aren't immune to online criticism, neither is the Prime Minister of our country. We all take it in our stride. You can't constantly tiptoe around issues just to avoid upsetting one side or the other. Ultimately, you have to stay true to your beliefs and convictions. If he has the courage to do so, then kudos. Ultimately, you have to stand by what you believe in," she said.

What did PM Modi say?

In an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara PM Modi claimed that the Congress manifesto talks about restituting wealth to Muslims. He also claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh had said, "Muslims have the first right over the country’s resources.’ If it returns to power, the party ‘will gather all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children’, he said as the crowd applauded.

“They will distribute it among infiltrators,” he continued, saying, “Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators?”

Lara Dutta's work front:

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta is gearing up for the release of her new show 'Ranneeti' alongside Jimmy Sheirgill. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel untold stories behind a major defensive operation, shedding light on the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary warfare tactics. On the show, Lara plays the role of Manisha Saigal, a leading news channel’s primetime anchor. “My character is something of a spin doctor, and it is inspired by a couple of people who exist [in today’s journalism world]. These are powerful journalists who work behind the scenes, spinning narratives for people to see and [influencing their] perception,” said the actor talking to Mid-day.