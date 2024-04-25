Congress leader accuses prime minister of favouring billionaires, vows justice in rally at Solapur

Rahul Gandhi campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra’s Solapur. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, declares India 'capital of injustice'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India the capital of injustice in the world. Rahul was speaking at a rally in support of Congress’s candidate from Solapur, Praniti Shinde. “Justice needs to be done. Modi has made India the capital of injustice. He is scared as he knows that the election is slipping out of his hands. Due to the electoral bond theft, he knows he will be in trouble after the elections. This is the reason he is continuously telling lies. But he can not get away this time,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also criticised Modi for allegedly waiving loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore for 22-25 individuals, which could have funded the MGNREGA scheme for 24 years. “Seventy crore population in the country has the same amount of wealth as that held by a handful of billionaires,” Gandhi added.

The crowd at the rally

Unemployment was at an all-time high because one per cent of the population owns 40 per cent of the wealth in the country, the Congress leader said, adding that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will create “crores of lakhpatis.”

He promised to prioritise farmers’ welfare, “While farmers demanded loan waivers and Minimum Support Prices from Modi, we pledge to establish a dedicated commission for farmers to recommend and facilitate loan waivers as needed. Furthermore, upon assuming power, the INDIA bloc will immediately initiate farmers’ loan waivers,” he declared.

“Our Mahalaxmi scheme will provide Rs 1 lakh annually, equivalent to R8,500 per month, to women from impoverished households. Additionally, degree and diploma holders will receive apprenticeships in PSUs and other institutions for a year, along with R1 lakh deposited into their bank accounts, totalling Rs 8,500 per month,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP, accusing them of attempting to dismantle the Constitution, which he argued has granted rights to the poor, workers, farmers, and backward communities.

The prime minister states that he belongs to the Other Backward Class, but when the Congress demanded a caste census, he started saying there is no caste in India, and there are only the rich and the poor, the Congress leader said.

“If that is so, why does he call himself an OBC,” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi also criticised the government’s lack of transparency regarding donor identities, suggesting that the government had engaged in corrupt practices.