Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi declares India capital of injustice
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, declares India ‘capital of injustice’

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Solapur
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Congress leader accuses prime minister of favouring billionaires, vows justice in rally at Solapur

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, declares India ‘capital of injustice’

Rahul Gandhi campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra’s Solapur. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, declares India ‘capital of injustice’
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India the capital of injustice in the world. Rahul was speaking at a rally in support of Congress’s candidate from Solapur, Praniti Shinde. “Justice needs to be done. Modi has made India the capital of injustice. He is scared as he knows that the election is slipping out of his hands. Due to the electoral bond theft, he knows he will be in trouble after the elections. This is the reason he is continuously telling lies. But he can not get away this time,” the Congress leader said.


Gandhi also criticised Modi for allegedly waiving loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore for 22-25 individuals, which could have funded the MGNREGA scheme for 24 years. “Seventy crore population in the country has the same amount of wealth as that held by a handful of billionaires,” Gandhi added.


The crowd at the rallyThe crowd at the rally


Unemployment was at an all-time high because one per cent of the population owns 40 per cent of the wealth in the country, the Congress leader said, adding that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will create “crores of lakhpatis.”

He promised to prioritise farmers’ welfare, “While farmers demanded loan waivers and Minimum Support Prices from Modi, we pledge to establish a dedicated commission for farmers to recommend and facilitate loan waivers as needed. Furthermore, upon assuming power, the INDIA bloc will immediately initiate farmers’ loan waivers,” he declared.

“Our Mahalaxmi scheme will provide Rs 1 lakh annually, equivalent to R8,500 per month, to women from impoverished households. Additionally, degree and diploma holders will receive apprenticeships in PSUs and other institutions for a year, along with R1 lakh deposited into their bank accounts, totalling Rs 8,500 per month,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP, accusing them of attempting to dismantle the Constitution, which he argued has granted rights to the poor, workers, farmers, and backward communities.

The prime minister states that he belongs to the Other Backward Class, but when the Congress demanded a caste census, he started saying there is no caste in India, and there are only the rich and the poor, the Congress leader said.

“If that is so, why does he call himself an OBC,” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi also criticised the government’s lack of transparency regarding donor identities, suggesting that the government had engaged in corrupt practices. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rahul gandhi narendra modi bharatiya janata party congress mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK